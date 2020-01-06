Gwardamangia Resident Whose House Collapsed Are Flat Out Ignored By Developer Whose Works Caused Their Predicament 

Gwardamangia residents whose apartment collapsed due to adjacent construction works last year are being ignored by the developer concerned, who is proceeding with the works despite their protests.

The residents have asked the developer to repair all the damage to their apartment before the continue work on the adjacent site, but clearance and excavation works have continued regardless.

Resident Janet Walker told Lovin Malta that they have repeatedly attempted to contact the developer through their lawyer, but no answer has been forthcoming.

“We have a meeting with our lawyers on Wednesday, but we haven’t heard anything from the developers yet,” she said.

“I’m not surprised as these same people completely ignored our judicial protest. We observed heavy machinery on-site last Friday, and the whole site was eventually cleared from all the rubble with a clear indication that works are continuing.”

The residents’ architect managed to acquire all the documents for the project including a method statement for excavation and other works, with the development clearly going ahead. The Building Regulation Office has also given clearance to the development.

In the meantime, as can be seen in the photos, the gaping hole which resulted as a consequence of demolition works has been patched up with cement while the supporting walls have been reinforced with concrete blocks.