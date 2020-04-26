Guns, Machete, Drugs And Cash Seized From 27-Year-Old Bormla Drug Trafficker In Major Police Bust

د . إAEDSRر . س

A 27-year-old man from Bormla is under arrest following a major police operation last night during which drugs, cash and weapons were confiscated.

The bust was a result of several weeks of investigations by the Drug Squad, the Special Intervention Unit and Cospicua Police which all came to head last night at 6 pm when police gathered enough evidence to follow and stop a Mitsubishi Shogun on Triq il-Kottoner in Zabbar.

The driver tried to escape and damaged two police cars in the process. The 27-year-old was arrested and police found a revolver, a machete and €6,000 in cash and drugs.

Simultaneously, police raided a garage in Fgura, a garage in Marsascala and two proprietors in Cospicua where they discovered a considerable amount of drugs including two kilos of cannabis, cocaine and synthetics along with more firearms and cash.

Police also impounded a Toyota Vitz, a Mercedes, a Pajero, two BMW’s and four motorcycles, all belonging to the suspect.

The 27-year-old is currently under arrest while another three people are being questioned in relation to the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.

