Guns, Machete, Drugs And Cash Seized From 27-Year-Old Bormla Drug Trafficker In Major Police Bust

A 27-year-old man from Bormla is under arrest following a major police operation last night during which drugs, cash and weapons were confiscated.

The bust was a result of several weeks of investigations by the Drug Squad, the Special Intervention Unit and Cospicua Police which all came to head last night at 6 pm when police gathered enough evidence to follow and stop a Mitsubishi Shogun on Triq il-Kottoner in Zabbar.

The driver tried to escape and damaged two police cars in the process. The 27-year-old was arrested and police found a revolver, a machete and €6,000 in cash and drugs.