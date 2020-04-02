Gudja Councillor Donates His Entire Local Council Allowance To Valletta Food Bank
Gudja councillor Mark Anthony Sammut has donated his entire local council allowance to a Valletta food bank as a gesture of solidarity with people who have lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
“I’ve grown conscious of how many people have been harmed by the economic freeze that the COVID-19 epidemic is causing,” the PN councillor said. “Workers have lost their jobs, people have closed their businesses, ended up without income and some don’t even have enough to afford maintenance for their children.”
“I will therefore give my local council salary for March, April and for all the other months we remain in this situation, to the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation as a gesture of solidarity towards those who have lost part of their income and to help this Foundation.”
The Foodbank Lifeline Foundation, run by St Andrew’s Church, has urged people to donate food to people struggling to make ends meet as a result of the current situation and has set up food donation boxes at a number of supermarkets across the island.