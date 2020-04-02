Gudja Councillor Donates His Entire Local Council Allowance To Valletta Food Bank

Gudja councillor Mark Anthony Sammut has donated his entire local council allowance to a Valletta food bank as a gesture of solidarity with people who have lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

“I’ve grown conscious of how many people have been harmed by the economic freeze that the COVID-19 epidemic is causing,” the PN councillor said. “Workers have lost their jobs, people have closed their businesses, ended up without income and some don’t even have enough to afford maintenance for their children.”