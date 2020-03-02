Group Of NGOs Warns Malta Could Turn Into A ‘Sex Tourism Mecca’ Unless It Criminalises Sex Buyers

Malta risks turning into a “sex tourism mecca” unless it criminalises sex buyers as part of a planned law to decriminalise prostitution, a coalition of NGOs and activists have claimed.

Their statement comes in the wake of a confirmation by parliamentary secretary for equality and reforms Rosianne Cutajar that she doesn’t intend to propose the criminalisation of clients, the so-called Nordic Model, as part of the planned law.

“Ditching the Nordic Model is an insult to women and will take our country backwards,” they said. “How can we believe that government has gender equality at heart if the same Government wants to continue facilitating the commodification and objectification of women’s bodies?”

“Decriminalising the selling of sex without criminalising the buying provides a very attractive situation for traffickers, pimps and johns to continue exploiting and denigrating women.”