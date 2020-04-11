Grixti’s Comments On Migrant Rescue Boats ‘Unacceptable’ And ‘In Complete Contradiction’ Of Agency’s Vision, Social Workers Decry

“The Foundation cannot work towards its vision if it is led by a person who does not believe in it.”

This is what the Maltese Association of Social Workers (MASW) said in light of Alfred Grixti’s anti-rescue vessel remarks today.

Grixti, who heads The Foundation for Social Welfare Services left inflammatory comments on a Facebook post regarding migrant rescue ships.

On the Facebook page of a Labour Party candidate, he says Malta’s government should seize ships used by humanitarian organisations and says they should be “sunk” and left to deal with the situation alone.

“The NGO vessels are operating illegally in Maltese waters…First impound them…Then scuttle them!” he wrote.

MASW claim the sentiment of his comments are “in complete contradiction” to the founding vision of the agency.