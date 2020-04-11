د . إAEDSRر . س

Grixti's Comments On Migrant Rescue Boats 'Unacceptable' And 'In Complete Contradiction' Of Agency's Vision, Social Workers Decry

“The Foundation cannot work towards its vision if it is led by a person who does not believe in it.”

This is what the Maltese Association of Social Workers (MASW) said in light of Alfred Grixti’s anti-rescue vessel remarks today.

Grixti, who heads The Foundation for Social Welfare Services left inflammatory comments on a Facebook post regarding migrant rescue ships.

On the Facebook page of a Labour Party candidate, he says Malta’s government should seize ships used by humanitarian organisations and says they should be “sunk” and left to deal with the situation alone.

“The NGO vessels are operating illegally in Maltese waters…First impound them…Then scuttle them!” he wrote.

MASW claim the sentiment of his comments are “in complete contradiction” to the founding vision of the agency.

“It is unacceptable that the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation for Social Welfare Services, the state agency which is charged with providing its services to the most vulnerable, expresses his opinion that the boats carrying these refugees should be sunk,” they wrote.

The Association urged authorities to ensure that the Foundation which they described as “a lifeline for so many vulnerable individuals” is lead by persons who align with its vision and values.

“Unfortunately, Mr Alfred Grixti has indicated clearly that his are not,” they continued. 

Other figures, such as Integra’s Maria Pisani also called for his resignation.

