‘Greedy’ Qawra Obscenity Proves That Malta Has Been Letting Bad Construction Slide For Way Too Long

A photo of a construction site in Qawra has stirred anger among Maltese people as the island tries to come to grips with the absolutely avoidable death of Miriam Pace.

In a photo which was taken last month but only went viral this morning, a new building’s walls totally cover multiple storeys of balconies, turning what must have once been a view of the sea into a view of… well, grey concrete.

The building is built so near to the balconies, in fact, that the occupants could literally reach out and touch their new neighbours’ home.

However, to make things even better, the first building is also riddled with illegalities, with everything from an outdoor flushing cistern to no safety rails on the lower block, placing the newer building in the right legally.

The image struck a chord with people, with people complaining about both buildings and generally finding the entire image emblematic of what is going wrong in Malta’s construction industry.