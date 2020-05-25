‘Greed Incorporated’: St Julian’s Bar Calls Out Cafe’s New Platform As Police Called In To Remove Cars Parked In Protest

A popular bar in St Julian’s has called out a nearby cafe after the cafe was given permission to build an outdoor platform on top of five parking bays, including one disabled bay, and some rainwater culverts.

“Now you see it, now you don’t. The one and only disabled car parking space and another four in front of Nola Coffee shop have gone. Greed incorporated,” the City of London Bar said today.

The comments come after police were called in to remove a number of parked vehicles today following an hour-long standoff between St Julian’s residents and contracted workers over the platform earlier today.

The residents had parked their own cars in the parking bays set to be built over in protest – however, they were unable to do much after police removed their cars and allowed workers to continue.