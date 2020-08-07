Grech Vs Delia: Bernard Grech Will Officially Enter Race To Replace PN Leader Later Today

Bernard Grech will face Adrian Delia in the Nationalist Party leadership election and is expected to submit his candidature later on today.

Well-informed sources told Lovin Malta that Grech was chosen as the solitary candidate to challenge Delia in a vote among the tesserati following days of negotiations.

Grech’s challengers, Roberta Metsola and Therese Comodini Cachia, both announced they would not run in the race.

A leadership race was called after a general council vote took place following bruising weeks for Delia’s tenure and many feared that a multi-horse race would drag the process far too long.

Both Metsola and Comodini Cachia implied in their respective social media posts that there was consensus that only one candidate should contest against Delia.

A date for the vote could be decided sometime next week.

Grech has as little political experience as Delia did three years ago, but he has certainly struck a chord among PN supporters.

A civil lawyer by trade, Grech has never contested an election at any level, with his most notable contribution to Maltese public life so far being his involvement in the anti-divorce campaign nine years ago.

However, he has won the hearts of several PN supporters through a series of interviews and one-to-one meetings and survey after survey places him as the favourite for the top job.

Do you think Grech would make a good PN leader? Comment below