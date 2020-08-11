Grech Or Delia? PN Leadership Crisis Will Be Solved By Independence Day

A leadership crisis within the Nationalist Party has dragged on for months, but the party aims to have the issue solved by Independence Day.

Well-informed sources told Lovin Malta that the leadership election between Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech will take place in a month’s time. It’s still unclear whether a new leader will be chosen or if the current one survives, but the issue will be settled in time for 21st September.

Independence Day is a day of celebration for the PN, with its former leader Gorg Borg Olivier leading Malta to independence. Delia’s first Independence Day address was a week after he beat Chris Said to the top post in 2017.

It’s now up to the tesserati to either keep Delia on or boot him out and replace him with Bernard Grech. A leadership race was called after a series of votes among the PN parliamentary group, the PN executive council, and the PN general council.

Grech was selected as the solitary candidate to face Delia last week, with Roberta Metsola, Therese Comodini Cachia, and Mark Anthony Sammut making way.

Grech and Delia will face a due diligence panel before the leadership race. It could take a maximum of six weeks, but sources were insistent it will be sorted before then.

Either one could be blocked from running, which could present issues for Delia. Delia has faced major pressure ever since allegations over his relationship with Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech emerged. However, poor performances in the polls have also played a significant part.

Meanwhile, he has also faced criticism within his personal life, while questions over his finances and alleged role in a Soho prostitution racket.

Little is known about Grech or his credentials for the role but the panel will put him to the test.

