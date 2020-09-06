Grech Is Trouncing Delia In Surveys, But Abela Leads Despite Popularity Hit

Bernard Grech is trouncing Adrian Delia in surveys ahead of an upcoming PN leadership rate. However, Prime Minister Robert Abela is still ahead despite taking a major dent to his popularity.

A Malta Today survey uncovered that almost 75.6% of people who voted PN in the last election trusted Grech to take on Abela when the nation next goes to the polls, to Delia’s 27.6%.

Among the entire batch of respondents, which includes Labour voters, third party voters, and others, Grech took home 43.1% of the poll to Delia’s 12.6%. Grech beats Delia across every single voting group, with the over 65s providing the closest gap between the contenders.

Abela is still beating Grech by almost 20%, earning 51.7% of the trust barometer to Grech’s 32.1%. It is still far better than Delia, who stood at measly 12%. The gap between Delia and Abela stands at 44%.

It’s not all positive news for Abela, with the Labour Party recording its worst result since Abela took over in January. Support drop to 45.1%, a 3% drop when compared with July’s surveys. It is still ahead of the PN by just over 23% of votes, but Abela’s popularity seems to be starting to wane.

Third parties continue to perform poorly, with the newly merged Democratic Party and Alternattiva Demokratika scoring less than 1%.