د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Great Day For TVM: Malta Is Doubling Its Funding To €6 Million A Year

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta’s Public Broadcasting Services are set to receive €6 million a year for the next five years, Minister Carmelo Abela announced today.

Signing a new contract on public service broadcasting obligations, Abela, whose mixed portfolio includes broadcasting services, pledged double the usual allocated funding for Television Malta.

“The state believes that a strong national broadcaster is essential for democracy,” the minister explained.

In its broadcasting obligations, Television Malta is obliged to guarantee a balanced and impartial service, and transit programmes on journalism, sports, education and culture.

While the Broadcasting Authority must ensure TVM follows these guidelines, questions remain as to why it isn’t also regulating party-owned media stations.

“We affirm our belief in media pluralism and strong independent media that investigates and contests the government,” Abela nonetheless said.

What do you make of this? Comment below

READ NEXT: 'Agħtu Kasna': Migrants Hold Peaceful Protest In Marsa Open Centre

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK