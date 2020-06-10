Gozo’s Sexual Health Services In A ‘Dire State’ And Gozitan LGBT+ Activists Feel Like ‘Second Class Citizens’

A Gozitan LGBTQI+ activist group expressed its disappointment at the limited sexual health provisions in Gozo warning they are in a “dire state”.

LGBTI+ Gozo, which has been lobbying for sexual health provisions for the sister island since 2015, said it was concerned at the lack of sexual health services offered in Gozo and unclear plans for future improvements.

Following parliamentary questions sent by PN spokesperson for health Claudette Buttigieg on Malta’s sexual health clinic, it also commented on the state of the GU clinic at Mater Dei in which they described the provision of services as “stagnated”.

“LGBTI+ Gozo celebrates the work that the staff at the GU Clinic in Malta is carrying out within the limitations of the resources available to them, but relates that it is unacceptable that in 2020, Gozitans are still considered as second-class citizens,” they wrote.

“Sexual health care is not only an LGBTI reality but one that affects every Gozitan. It is therefore unacceptable that in 2020, any Gozitan who, by right, tries to access sexual health care services, is referred to Mater Dei.”

In Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne’s response to the questions, it was found that less than 2% of Malta’s population visited the GU Clinic last year. Meanwhile, despite promises to double the staff headcount in the clinic by September, the number of staff remains at five.

“LGBTI+ Gozo concludes that when there is political will, Malta has done wonders. It is time to step up once again, and invest in both Maltese and Gozitan sexual health care: to offer the best primary health services to all.”

