Gozo Sewage Plant Shut Down After Illegal Discharge Of ‘Unidentified White Substance’

The Gozo sewage plant has been shut down in an attempt to minimise damage after an unidentified white substance began to be discharged.

Information is now being gathered to be passed on to the police in the case that the discharge is a result of a prank or foul play.

“The Water Services Corporation notes that due to illegal discharge of an unidentified white substance it had to shut down operations at its Gozo sewage plant. This is a measure to ensure that the plant’s operations are safeguarded and that it recovers treatment efficacy as soon as possible,” the water authority said.

The corporation noted that “sewage infrastructure is very complex and delicate and that such infrastructure is damaged through the improper use of the urban sewer system” and urged consumers to use the sewage system as it was meant to be used.