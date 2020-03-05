Gozo Residents Concerned After Historical Deed Could Take Away Their Homes, But Find Defender In Karl Stagno Navarra, A Relative Of The Alleged Heirs
Nadur residents are raising concerns that a legal attempt to force them out of their homes through a 400-year-old document could extend to other parts of Gozo.
The news comes after Malta Today revealed that lawyers, believed to be acting on behalf of the heirs of the late Richard Stagno Navarra, told dozens of residents that according to documents dating back to the 1600s, they occupied land belonging to them.
They were told they would either need to pay up or vacate the premises. The same newspaper also reported that farmers in the area had already given up their land.
The land has reportedly already been registered with Lands Authority. However, residents have claimed that this was done without their knowledge.
Sources have since said that the issue now threatens to hit areas like Munxar and Ghajnsielem.
The issue already has its supporters after Karl Stagno Navarra, the TV presenter and relative to the late Stagno Navarra, said he was going to do all he can to ensure that the legal letter was revoked.
Meanwhile, the locality’s mayor, Edward Said, has described the case as “a threat to the livelihood of the residents by persons who do not even know where Nadur is, let alone which land in Nadur is theirs”. He’s pledged to take the issue to parliament.
However, the dubious seizure of land through historical deeds has happened before, with commenters referencing to similar issues in St Paul’s Bay, Zurrieq, and Rabat.