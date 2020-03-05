Gozo Residents Concerned After Historical Deed Could Take Away Their Homes, But Find Defender In Karl Stagno Navarra, A Relative Of The Alleged Heirs

Nadur residents are raising concerns that a legal attempt to force them out of their homes through a 400-year-old document could extend to other parts of Gozo.

The news comes after Malta Today revealed that lawyers, believed to be acting on behalf of the heirs of the late Richard Stagno Navarra, told dozens of residents that according to documents dating back to the 1600s, they occupied land belonging to them.

They were told they would either need to pay up or vacate the premises. The same newspaper also reported that farmers in the area had already given up their land.

The land has reportedly already been registered with Lands Authority. However, residents have claimed that this was done without their knowledge.

Sources have since said that the issue now threatens to hit areas like Munxar and Ghajnsielem.