Gozo Regional Pool Is A Step Closer To Completion As Tender For Aqua Centre Construction Is Approved
Despite the overwhelmingness of COVID-19, Gozo’s athletic community has something to celebrate during these dark times as a tender has been approved for the construction of an aquatic centre, including the country’s first regional pool.
This tender is a step in the right direction to ensure the people of Gozo will finally get their first regional pool and is good news for the country’s athletic community, who have been lobbying for the creation of a regional pool for years now.
On 17th March, the General Contracts Committee recommended that the tender be awarded to Poliexcel Construction Consortium for just over € 9 million.
However, pool lobbyists remain cautiously optimistic knowing that the tender isn’t a guarantee that the government will actually implement the decision at hand – something the community is all too familiar with having to deal with bureaucratic red tape for the good part of two decades now.
With the COVID-19 pandemic at the forefront of everyone’s mind, it may take some time until we see any concrete progress being made on the pool and whether the government will commit to it in the long run.