‘Gozo Needs More Vigilance Against Vandalism’: Bright Red Paint Thrown On Dwejra Heritage Site Riles Authorities
Unknown vandals have attacked the UNESCO Heritage site in Dwejra this week, tarnishing the natural environment with bright red paint strewn across buildings, signposts and wooden structures.
Various Gozitans, including Malta’s UNESCO representative and the Gozo Minister herself, are now calling for more vigilance in the area following the act of vandalism.
The Director of the Foundation for Social Welfare Services (FSWS) in Gozo, Mgr Joe Vella Gauci broke the news on his personal Facebook page this morning.
“An individuals or individuals, without care for the natural environment have thrown paint over the rocks, signposts and the wooden structures of Dwejra,” he wrote.
Justyne Caruana, Minister for Gozo, left a comment for her part informing readers that the incident had been reported to the police.
The Gozo ministry is hoping to take action with the assistance of various experts as investigations continue.