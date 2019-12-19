‘Gozo Needs More Vigilance Against Vandalism’: Bright Red Paint Thrown On Dwejra Heritage Site Riles Authorities

Unknown vandals have attacked the UNESCO Heritage site in Dwejra this week, tarnishing the natural environment with bright red paint strewn across buildings, signposts and wooden structures.

Various Gozitans, including Malta’s UNESCO representative and the Gozo Minister herself, are now calling for more vigilance in the area following the act of vandalism.

The Director of the Foundation for Social Welfare Services (FSWS) in Gozo, Mgr Joe Vella Gauci broke the news on his personal Facebook page this morning.