Gozo Ministry’s Gala Dinner Cost Taxpayers €36,000 In Direct Orders

Gozo’s Ministry forked out a massive €36,000 direct order to fund a gala dinner celebrating World Tourism Day.

Following a parliamentary question from MP Chris Said, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri revealed that €36,152, excluding VAT, was spent through direct orders. Around €35,262 was spent on one single direct order to Abraham’s Supplies.

With around 90 guests invited, the event cost the taxpayer around €470 per guest.

The event happened under former Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana, who resigned five days after being reappointed to the role over her husband former Deputy Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta’s relationship with the main suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination Yorgen Fenech.

Beyond Abraham’s Supplies, the ministry also forked out €233 for two models greeting guests at the entrances, €216.10 for three tuxedos, €271.02 for 13 hampers, and €169.69 for the services of a singer.

Guests at the event included foreign journalists, representatives from tourism entities, ambassadors, and consulates.

