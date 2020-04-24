Gozo Minister Shares Photos Of Repurposed Elderly Hotel Following Allegations Of Poor, Claustrophobic Conditions

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri has responded to allegations that the Downtown Hotel in Gozo is inadequate for the housing of elderly people by posting several photos of the hotel’s repurposed interior.

Earlier this week, the Times of Malta reported that families were ‘horrified’ by the conditions at the Gozo hotel, which was recently altered to suit elderly patients after they were moved out of Gozo General Hospital to clear more space for COVID-19 patients.

The article quoted relatives of two elderly patients who died at the hotel, who describe the conditions as ‘claustrophobic’ and ‘far from ideal.’

Earlier today, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri responded to those claims with photos revealing the interior of the hotel.

“Comfortable, well-lit and fully equipped rooms. Space is spread over 2,800 square meters so that they aren’t devoid of anything,” he said.

“Although some newspapers have tried to paint a certain picture, the truth is far different.”

72 elderly residents and staff from Residenza Sant’Anna at Gozo General Hospital were relocated to the Downtown Hotel last week so that the hospital can cater for more COVID-19 patients.

120 beds are now readily available at Gozo General for COVID-19 patients.

