Gozo Minister Says Passage To Malta Should Remain Restricted Until Bars And Restaurants Open

Travel between Malta and Gozo should remain restricted until lockdown measures for bars and restaurants are eased, Minister for Gozo Clint Camillieri said in parliament today.

Questioned on Gozo’s exit strategy plan, the minister said it is still too early to consider lifting restrictions put in place to control the spread of the virus, and will depend on a larger national strategy.

Currently Gozo has 20 COVID-19 patients, with around 100 swabs conducted per day at the converted Heliport in Xewkija, Camillieri confirmed.

On April 3, travel between between the two islands was greatly reduced, with ferry passengers only permitted to travel for reasons of work, cargo, medical reasons and residence of Gozo.

Today, Gozo Channel announced that the ferry MV Nikolaos, will cease to operate for the next two months, reduced the fleet to three boats.

