د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Gozo Minister Says Passage To Malta Should Remain Restricted Until Bars And Restaurants Open

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Travel between Malta and Gozo should remain restricted until lockdown measures for bars and restaurants are eased, Minister for Gozo Clint Camillieri said in parliament today.

Questioned on Gozo’s exit strategy plan, the minister said it is still too early to consider lifting restrictions put in place to control the spread of the virus, and will depend on a larger national strategy.

Currently Gozo has 20 COVID-19 patients, with around 100 swabs conducted per day at the converted Heliport in Xewkija, Camillieri confirmed. 

On April 3, travel between between the two islands was greatly reduced, with ferry passengers only permitted to travel for reasons of work, cargo, medical reasons and residence of Gozo.

Today, Gozo Channel announced that the ferry MV Nikolaos, will cease to operate for the next two months, reduced the fleet to three boats.

Tag someone who needs to know this

 

READ NEXT: Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba Has Basically Accused Miriam Dalli Of Wanting Malta To Become A Migrant Rescue Hub

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK