Gozo Man Fighting For His Life After Freak Wood Accident In Garage

A man is fighting for his life after a freak accident in a garage in Għasri, Gozo left him with critical injuries.

The man was working on a machine in a garage in Wied Sara in Għasri when a piece of wood he was working on flew off the machine, seriously injuring him, police confirmed. The incident happened at around 2.45pm today.

A medical team were called in to treat the man on site before rushing him to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

A magisterial inquiry is being held, and police are investigating.

