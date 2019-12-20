Gozo Ferry Temporarily Suspended For Christmas And New Year’s Day
Gozo Channel Ferry will temporarily be suspending its services on Christmas and New Year’s Day.
In a Facebook post earlier today, Gozo Channel Operations Limited announced that it will be suspending its ferry service between 11:35 am and 3 pm ‘in order to allow Gozo Channel employees to lunch with their respective families and friends.’
As a result, the last trip from Mġarr will depart at 11:15 am and the last ferry from Ċirkewwa at 12 pm.
Services will resume at 3 pm from Mġarr to Ċirkewwa, with the next ferry leaving Cirkewwa at 3:45 pm.
Tag a Gozitan