Gozo Channel Chairman Must Be Investigated For Hate Crime After Hurling ‘Unacceptable’ Abuse At 18-Year-Old Activist, Repubblika Call

Civil Society NGO Repubblika is calling for Malta’s Hate Crime and Speech Unit to investigate the actions of Gozo Channel Chairman Joe Cordina after he hurled abuse at an 18-year-old Maltese activist last night.

“We urge the Hate Crime and Speech Unit to investigate this matter and take all necessary steps to stop the targeted intimidation and bullying of these activities,” Repubblika said in a press release.

Last night, Malta took in 425 migrants who had been kept aboard four private boats for the past few weeks prompting Cordina to comment ‘FUCK YOU’ to 18-year-old activist Xandru Cassar on Facebook.

Cassar has been at the forefront of demonstrations campaigning for migrants aboard private vessels to be allowed into Malta throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, camping outside Castille and even hosting a Fibonacci protest to draw attention to the migrants’ plight.

“This behaviour is totally unbecoming and unacceptable in civil society and Mr Cordina should be asked to tender his resignation.”

Repubblika also took the time to show their solidarity with Cassar and other activists campaigning for the migrants to be brought to Malta.

“Repubblika draws strength and hope from this new generation of activist,” it said.

