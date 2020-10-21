Gozitan Truck Driver Arrested In Connection With Gżira Hit-And-Run

A 61-year-old man from Nadur, Gozo has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that took place at Triq Rue d’Argens, Gżira yesterday afternoon.

At around 1.15pm yesterday, the Gozitan driver hit and dragged a 47-year old woman from Gżira.

As a result of this, the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

The 61-year old man was driving an Ottawa YT30 truck at the time of the accident. Police investigations led to the discovery of the truck in Gozo. The perpetrator was also arrested in Gozo.

Police investigations into this case are ongoing.

