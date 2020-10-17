Longstanding Gozitan MP Frederick Azzopardi Dies

Longstanding Gozitan MP Frederick Azzopardi has died at the age of 71.

His cause of death wasn’t stated but he has long been suffering from health problems.

A Nationalist Party politician, Azzopardi was first elected to Parliament in 1998 and was re-elected in all subsequent elections.

He most recently occupied the post of the Opposition’s deputy Whip.

The PN offered its condolences to his wife Carmen and their children Luke, Maureen and Lara.

PN leader Bernard Grech described Azzopardi as an exemplary politician who always wanted to be of service and prioritised the needs of the people of Gozo.

“The Gozitans chose him to represent them in one election after the other. We’ve lost one of our own,” he said.

