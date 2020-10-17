د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Longstanding Gozitan MP Frederick Azzopardi Dies

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Longstanding Gozitan MP Frederick Azzopardi has died at the age of 71.

His cause of death wasn’t stated but he has long been suffering from health problems.

A Nationalist Party politician, Azzopardi was first elected to Parliament in 1998 and was re-elected in all subsequent elections.

He most recently occupied the post of the Opposition’s deputy Whip.

The PN offered its condolences to his wife Carmen and their children Luke, Maureen and Lara.

PN leader Bernard Grech described Azzopardi as an exemplary politician who always wanted to be of service and prioritised the needs of the people of Gozo.

“The Gozitans chose him to represent them in one election after the other. We’ve lost one of our own,” he said.

Insellem il-memorja ta’ Frederick Azzopardi li għadda għall-ħajja ta’ dejjem illejla.Frederick kien eżempju ta’ kif…

Posted by Bernard Grech on Saturday, October 17, 2020

RIP 

READ NEXT: Maltese Restaurant Group Appeals For More Vouchers: ‘Sales Dipped By 40% Since They Faded Out’

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK