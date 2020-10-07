د . إAEDSRر . س

Gozitan Car Accident Victim Dies After A 12-Year Coma

Marla Grech, a Gozitan woman involved in a car accident back in 2008, has sadly passed away after living through a 12-year coma.

The accident happened on 1st March 2008, when Grech was just 15-years old.

Prior to the accident, Grech was a front-seat passenger in a car driven by her then-boyfriend, Jeffrey Vella, who was dropping her home.

In the early hours of the day, Vella lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall and electricity pole. As a result of the accident, Grech suffered a permanent disability and went into a coma.

Back in 2015, the court established that Vella lost control of the car because he was driving at excessive speed. Following this judgement, Vella was ordered to pay Grech’s family almost €400,000 in damages.

RIP Marla Grech

