Government Will Cover Half The Rent Of Maltese Businesses Hit Hard By COVID-19

Maltese businesses struggling to make ends meet during the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic can breathe a sigh of relief with the government announcing plans to cover at least 50% of their rent.

In a press conference announcing a multi-million euro COVID-19 economic package, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the supplement will apply to any business underneath pre-establish annexes of the COVID-19 wage benefit.

Businesses can claim grants of a maximum of €2,500, giving them a much-needed boost during these uncertain times. The grant is expected to cost the government around €50 million with close to 20,000 businesses standing to benefit.

Companies hit hard by the pandemic will also be able to benefit from a 50% reduction in their electricity bills, while the government has also announced that wage supplements, bar a few changes, will continue till September.

Restaurants and bars in particular raised concerns that they needed more financial help to save their businesses during the pandemic. With a drop in tourism numbers and several mandatory conditions to open, their costs will only grow during a period believed to their peak season.

One petition even called for a 90% reduction in rent and removal and refund of VAT and other tax payments of all businesses. For now, the 50% reduction will have to do, with the government extending some tax deferrals till August.

No measures were announced to aid restaurants in acquiring the necessary sanitary equipment to remain open.

