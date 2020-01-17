Government Too Busy Forming Cabinet To Send Someone To Urgent Council Of Europe Meeting On Malta

The government was too busy forming Prime Minister Robert Abela’s new Cabinet to send someone to an urgent Council of Europe Monitoring Committee on the critical situation in Malta, with the country still coming to grips with a political crisis.

Not a single MP or government representative was sent to the meeting in Paris. A government spokesperson told Lovin Malta that logistical problems brought on by the formation and swearing-in of the new Cabinet meant it was impossible to send someone.

MP Manuel Mallia, who has remained a backbencher, serves as the government’s chief representative in the CoE but did not turn up. The same applies to his substitutes Etienne Grech, Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, and recently made Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality Rosianne Cutajar.

Instead, a written statement was sent. The government declined to provide the document, but Lovin Malta was told it was “nothing grand”.

The meeting was called to see if the country was meeting its obligations and commitments following reports from the Venice Commission, GRECO, and MoneyVal.

However, it was even more urgent given the current state of play in the country, following the political crisis in Malta brought on by the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and its links to the highest levels of the state.

The government’s absence was noted by the Committee, who were reportedly furious with their decision not to attend.

“The Government reiterates its commitment to continue extending its full co-operation to the Monitoring Committee and all other Council of Europe institutions,” the spokespersons said.