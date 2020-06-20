Government Recruits Ċaqnu’s Project Manager For ‘Unprecedented’ Multi-Million Investment In Malta’s Maritime Infrastructure

As serious questions are raised over the Ċaqnu-built Ċirkewwa passenger terminal, Infrastructure Malta has confirmed that it recruited one of the developer’s key project managers on its maritime infrastructure team.

Ian Farrugia, who has worked with Polidano Group for over 20 years, was recruited by Infrastructure Malta after the agency received “no response to an internal call for applications for existing employees”.

“Earlier this year, we launched a public recruitment process through Jobsplus, as per applicable regulations for government entities,” a Transport Ministry spokeswoman told Lovin Malta.

“Infrastructure Malta is currently implementing a multi-million investment in the upgrading and maintenance of Malta’s maritime infrastructure, utilising an unprecedented national budget and funds granted through various EU programmes,” she added.

The Transport Ministry has said it was seeking an “amicable solution” to the Ċirkewwa issue through negotiations with those involved in the project, and a judicial letter had been issued to ensure they would pay for remedial works.

The spokeswoman told Lovin Malta that Infrastructure Malta has looked into the allegation that Farrugia was a project manager at the Ċirkewwa project and confirmed that “it is an outright lie”.

“The selected candidate was not involved in this project,” she said.

After keeping the Ċirkewwa concrete investigation under wraps for two years, Transport Minister Ian Borg reacted to last weekend’s Lovin Malta story by saying those involved would have to pay. He also blamed the project on Lawrence Gonzi’s PN administration which he said had become synonymous with defective concrete after a similar issue had been found at Mater Dei Hospital.

Since it was entrusted with the development of Malta’s maritime infrastructure in 2019, Infrastructure Malta has been working on many projects “that were previously on hold due to lack of required resources”, the Transport Ministry spokeswoman told Lovin Malta.

These include the upgrading of fishing facilities in Gozo’s Mġarr Harbour, the new breakwater in Qrejten, Marsaxlokk and the new landing facilities for ferry passengers in Marsamxett, Sliema and Cospicua. It is also planning several upcoming ambitious projects to upgrade the Grand Harbour’s existing facilities, including the €49.9 million Grand Harbour Clean Air Project, “which is set to make the Grand Harbour one of the first European ports to introduce shore power facilities and cut over 90% of cruise liner emissions in Valletta, Cottonera and nearby localities”.

“This unparalleled level of investment in maritime infrastructure necessitated the recruitment of additional personnel as well,” she added.

Besides Polidano Group, the other parties involved in the Ċirkewwa project were Bezzina & Cole and Terracore Ltd, both of which were included in the government’s judicial protest.

According to Labour’s TV station One News, the terminal will now have to be replaced.

