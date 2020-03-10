Government Kickstarts Efforts To Bring Maltese Residents Stuck In Italy Back Home After COVID-19 Lockdown With Air Malta And Virtu Running Trips

The government has kicked off efforts to bring Maltese people stuck in Italy back home, with Economy Minister Silvio Schembri announcing that Air Malta will operate an emergency flight to Rome this evening after imposed lockdowns due to COVID-19.

The Air Malta flight will go towards Rome this evening at 6pm with Italians stuck in Malta and will return with Maltese residents.

There will be another flight tomorrow morning. When the returning residents arrive in Malta, they will be checked and will be subject to a 14-day quarantine.

Virtu has also launched a similar initiative. Maltese nationals or residents wishing to come back to Malta may do so on the round trip scheduled this evening.

There will also be another trip. It leaves from Malta at 8:30am and 11:15am from Pozallo.

Following a national lockdown in Italy and five confirmed cases in Malta, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that he would be blocking all non-essential travel.

Any Maltese resident who is in Italy has been asked to contact the Ministry for Foreign Affairs on +356 22042200 or email them on sitcen.mfea@gov.mt.