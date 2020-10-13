Government Is Misreporting Malta’s COVID-19 Deaths, Family Member Of Victim Warns

A family member of a 96-year-old woman who died after contracting COVID-19 has raised concerns that Malta’s health authorities are misreporting COVID-19 related fatalities in the country.

On 7th October, the Health Ministry issued a statement claiming that the woman was admitted in Mater Dei hospital on 1st October, testing positive for the virus later that day. Authorities said she passed away on 7th October.

Her granddaughter has revealed a very different version of events, explaining that her grandmother first tested positive for COVID-19 on 15th September while residing in an elderly care home on the island.

“She was kept isolated from other residents, where her health was monitored. We were told that she was asymptomatic and that she only had a bad appetite and was just tired.”

“On 30th September, we got the news that she was fully recovered after two other tests, prior to the first, were conducted, and she had resulted negative in both.”

“Just two days later, on 1st October, she was taken to hospital due to unrelated symptoms, where another test was conducted and concluded that she was still positive. On Tuesday 6th October, at about 4pm, she sadly passed away.”

“My grandmother was not only “Malta’s 41st Covid-19 Related Death”. I love her and will miss her dearly. She helped in raising and caring for me, and for this, I only wish that people can see that she is beyond just another number,” the granddaughter said.

Malta’s Health Ministry has refused to comment on the case, ignoring questions sent by Lovin Malta last week. However, well-informed sources have suggested that there could be some issues with testing.

The virus itself multiplies exponentially in the body at a rapid rate. Sources have suggested that COVID-19 levels are dropping to practically negligible levels before rising suddenly. This, sources said, could be behind the discrepancy in testing.

A number of recent fatalities involved cases who tested negative after contracting the virus before testing positive again. Earlier today, a 71-year-old man, Malta’s latest COVID-19 victim, had tested negative even though he was showing symptoms of the virus.

What do you think could be behind the issue? Comment below