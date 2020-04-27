د . إAEDSRر . س

Government Forked Out €13,000 For Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Press Conference At Excelsior Hotel

Prime Minister Robert Abela’s late-night press conference announcing COVID-19 economic measures cost €13,000.

Following a parliamentary question from MP Jason Azzopardi, Abela revealed that the government forked out 12,693.82 (excluding VAT) for the late-night press conference at the Excelsior Hotel in Floriana that was attended by members of MCESD.

During the press conference, Abela revealed an €800 benefit to all workers, self-employed or otherwise, in industries, brought to a grinding halt by COVID-19 closures and bans. Other industries affected by the slowdown would take around  €160.

 Replying to Azzopardi, Abela focused on the measures themselves, highlighting that the total cost would be around  €65 to €70 million a month

Comments
