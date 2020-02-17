Government Communications Head Names Six Unidentified Men Who Allegedly Locked Journalists Inside Castille

The government’s Head of Communications had trouble communicating with the board at the public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination, but still found time to name some of the men who allegedly blocked journalists from leaving Castille.

It took close to 30 minutes of questioning for Matthew Carbone to finally cough up the information, with his lawyer Charlon Gouder regularly intervening until the board furiously ordered Carbone to comply. He only did so after he was handed images and made to run through each one of them.

After a series of ‘I don’t knows’, Carbone named Joseph Scerri (Customer Care Department at OPM), Nikhail Spiteri (Customer Care Department at OPM), Jason Bonnici (OPM), Nigel Vella (Electrician), Ronnie Vella (OPM) and Lionel Gerada (Malta Tourism Authority).

Carbone did not recognise other men who were allegedly blocking the door and could not identify them. The entire sitting proved to be tense, with Carbone proving to be an unreluctant witness in the public inquiry and was the first witness to be genuinely confrontational on the stand.

Gouder and Caruana Galizia family lawyers Therese Comodini Cachia and Jason Azzopardi exchanged barbs, with the latter even suggesting Carbone be arrested to speak to the police about the incident.

The incident relates to an event at Castille during the early hours of 29th December 2019 after former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced that murder suspect Yorgen Fenech would not be granted a pardon.

The unidentified men, who do not work with the Armed Forces of Malta (who has jurisdiction over the building) or any security detail of the Prime Minister, blocked journalists from leaving the press conference room, despite numerous attempts to do so.

Carbone was present that evening and refused to identify the men when asked by journalists.

Carbone doesn’t see the incident that way, insisting that journalists were not blocked from exiting, which emitted audible laughter from journalists present.

“If there is anyone who was locked up during this last two months it was ministers like Owen Bonnici,” he said, a reference to how people had trapped the minister in his car during a recent protest.

Despite this, Carbone confirmed that he is yet to be called in for questioning for his role in the case, after police opened up an investigation into the incident.