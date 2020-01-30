Government Breached Right To Freedom Of Expression By Clearing Daphne Caruana Galizia Protest Site, Court Rules

د . إAEDSRر . س

Protesters’ rights to freedom of expression were breached by the Maltese government when the shrine to assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was repeatedly cleared, a court ruled this morning.

The court decided in favour of activist group Repubblika which objected to the continuous cleansing of the protest site ordered by then Justice Minister Owen Bonnici.

Repubblika will soon address a press conference outside court with its official reaction to the judgment.

Manuel Delia, who spearheaded the court case, has called for the resignation of Bonnici, who is now Education Minister.

“Our fundamental human right to protest has been recognised. Dr Bonnici violated our rights more than 500 times. He must now resign.”

More soon.

