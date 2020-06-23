Good Luck Mikhail! Eight-Year-Old Maltese Boy Prepares For Tumor-Removing Surgery In The UK

An eight-year-old Maltese boy will be undergoing surgery in England today to remove a tumor from his leg – and the Maltese community is right behind him every step of the way.

Mikhail Pace spent nine months in Mater Dei’s Rainbow ward receiving chemotherapy treatment after he was diagnosed with a tumor.

And just five days ago, the young brave boy made the trip to England for a life-altering surgery… but not before his friends put together a super sweet video for him along with the help of the people at Puttinu Cares.

“The day arrived to remove your tumor. We sincerely wish you success and a speedy recovery. We’re praying for you,” Puttinu Cares said in a Facebook post.

Good luck Mikhail!

