Għargħur School Left Without Officer To Help Young Children Cross Busy Road

Għargħur Primary School has remained without a warden or police officer monitoring the streets during school hours since the beginning of term, with many parents and teachers now expressing concern that the lack of enforcement may end up in a fatality.

Over the past few years, a police or warden has shepherded the streets around Għargħur Primary School, but not this year.

“Prior to the commencement of the scholastic year a meeting was held between the Education Department, LESA and the Malta Police Force. During this meeting, the primary school was allocated an official to monitor the closure of traffic. However, to date no one showed up to do this task,” Għargħur Mayor Helen Gauci told Lovin Malta.

“This is because the Malta Police Force maintains that there should be a warden, while LESA insists it should be a police officer,” they said.

According to Gauci, an officer who was stationed in the area was transferred to Naxxar leaving the locality, and primary school, without police presence there.

Now, parents and teachers have expressed their concern that the combination of a busy road and children crossing could end in tragedy.

“Cars pass by really carelessly. A lot of parents are concerned, complaining to the school about the situation,” a concerned teacher told Lovin Malta.

“The situation is dangerous and therefore we appreciate a responsible and hasty solution to this problem by both the Minister for Education and Employment and the Minister for Home Affairs, Law Enforcement and National Security,” Gauci ended.

Lovin Malta has reached out to both the Malta Police Force and LESA but didn’t receive a reply by the time of this publication.

Tag someone from Għargħur