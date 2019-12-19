د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Għargħur Ceramicist Fighting For His Life After Terrible Fall From MCC Stage

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A 59-year-old Maltese man has been left with serious injuries and remains in a perilous position after falling a storey and a half from the Mediterranean Conference Centre’s stage.

The man, who is a ceramicist from Għargħur, was working on the stage when the lights went out due to a power cut. In the ensuing darkness, the man fell around a storey and a half from the stage, seriously injuring himself.

The incident happened at around 11 am yesterday.

While TVM reported that it could reveal that the accident happened at the MCC, police were unable to confirm where the fall happened exactly, though they confirmed it happened at Triq il-Mediterran.

A number of local and foreign productions and shows are held at the MCC throughout the year, with the world-famous Cirque du Soleil currently being held on the Valletta stage.

What do you think of this incident?

READ NEXT: LIVE BLOG: Yorgen Fenech Is Back In Court For Compilation Of Evidence In Daphne Caruana Galizia Assassination Case

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK