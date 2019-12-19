Għargħur Ceramicist Fighting For His Life After Terrible Fall From MCC Stage

A 59-year-old Maltese man has been left with serious injuries and remains in a perilous position after falling a storey and a half from the Mediterranean Conference Centre’s stage.

The man, who is a ceramicist from Għargħur, was working on the stage when the lights went out due to a power cut. In the ensuing darkness, the man fell around a storey and a half from the stage, seriously injuring himself.

The incident happened at around 11 am yesterday.

While TVM reported that it could reveal that the accident happened at the MCC, police were unable to confirm where the fall happened exactly, though they confirmed it happened at Triq il-Mediterran.

A number of local and foreign productions and shows are held at the MCC throughout the year, with the world-famous Cirque du Soleil currently being held on the Valletta stage.

