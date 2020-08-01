Get Free Sexual Health Advice With Malta’s New Pro-Choice Hotline

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta now has its first-ever pro-choice hotline for free, offering expert advice on all matters relating to sexual health.

A joint initiative by Doctor’s for Choice Malta, the Women’s Rights Foundation and Women for Women, the family planning and advisory service (FPAS) is manned by volunteers including medical and social professionals to provide information on reproductive healthcare, like how to access safe abortion and contraception.

FPAS aims to overcome barriers and taboos to enable people in Malta, particularly women, to access the reproductive healthcare they need.

“In Malta, where reproductive rights lag behind those in other European countries, women often find it difficult to find unbiased and factual information on reproductive healthcare, even through official channels such as the national health service,” the pro-choice groups explained. “This is why we felt there is a need for a pro-choice service like FPAS.” 

If you’re looking for pro-choice sexual health advice, contact FPAS by phoning the helpline 2778 2758, via chat through the website or via email on contact@fpasmalta.info. All communication is strictly confidential.

Clients can ask to speak to volunteers in the following languages: Maltese, English, Italian, Spanish, German, Russian, Serbian and Arabic. 

More information can be found on our website www.fpasmalta.info.

