د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

German Youth Found Covered In Blood In Paceville Streets

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A 20-year old German man was found bloodied in Triq Santa Rita, Paceville, at 1.15am this morning.

Preliminary investigations have suggested that the 20-year old was involved in an argument with another person. The victim allegedly suffered a number of knife wounds.

An ambulance was called on-site and the 20-year old was taken to Mater Dei where he was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.

On-site investigations identified two men that were allegedly involved in said argument. They were taken to the lock-up at the Police’s Headquarters in Floriana.

Investigations into this case are ongoing.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: Eight-Year-Old Boy Run Over By Van In San Ġwann Main Road

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK