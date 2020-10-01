German Youth Found Covered In Blood In Paceville Streets

A 20-year old German man was found bloodied in Triq Santa Rita, Paceville, at 1.15am this morning.

Preliminary investigations have suggested that the 20-year old was involved in an argument with another person. The victim allegedly suffered a number of knife wounds.

An ambulance was called on-site and the 20-year old was taken to Mater Dei where he was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.

On-site investigations identified two men that were allegedly involved in said argument. They were taken to the lock-up at the Police’s Headquarters in Floriana.

Investigations into this case are ongoing.

