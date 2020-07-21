German On The Run Arrested In Malta For Crimes Of Fraud

د . إAEDSRر . س

A German citizen in Malta has been arrested last week for crimes of fraud committed in Germany. 

Germany had issued an international warrant to arrest the 45-year-old who was found and arrested by Maltese authorities after weeks of investigation and close surveillance.  

Yesterday, the man faced court to begin the extradition process to Germany. He challenged the arrest but the courts denied it. The hearing for his extradition will continue in the following days.

Prosecutors on the case were inspector Mark Galea assisted by Dr Meredith Ebejer from the Attorney General office.

