A 46-year-old German motorcyclist has died after a collision in Xemxija.

At 6.30pm, the motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Land Rover on Telgħa ix-Xemxija near St. Paul’s Bay.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

A medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department were present.

A magisterial inquiry into the incident has been opened.