Game Of Thrones Actress Dame Diana Rigg Dies At 82

Actress Dame Diana Rigg, who played the strong-willed Lady Olenna Tyrell in the hit TV series Game of Thrones, has passed away at the age of 82.

“She died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time,” her agent said.

Dame Diana was known most recently for portraying the fearless Lady Olenna Tyrelle (aka The Queen of Thorns) from 2013 – 2017 but has an illustrious career in movie television and theatre dating back to 1957.

Some of her most memorable roles include playing Tracy, the only woman to marry James Bond, and Emma Peel in the TV series The Avengers.

Dame Diana won a number of awards throughout her career, including a BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress in British drama Mother Love.

Yet, for the current generation, Dame Diana will be remembered for playing the ruthless and devious Lady Olenna Tyrell in Games of Thrones – the TV series that began shooting right here in Malta almost 10 years ago.

Although Dame Diana never featured in the tv series in Malta, Maltese GoT fans will be devastated by the news of her passing.

Rest in peace, Lady of Thorns

