Game Of Thrones Actress Dame Diana Rigg Dies At 82

Actress Dame Diana Rigg, who played the strong-willed Lady Olenna Tyrell in the hit TV series Game of Thrones, has passed away at the age of 82.

“She died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time,” her agent said.

Dame Diana was known most recently for portraying the fearless Lady Olenna Tyrelle (aka The Queen of Thorns) from 2013 – 2017 but has an illustrious career in movie television and theatre dating back to 1957.

Some of her most memorable roles include playing Tracy, the only woman to marry James Bond, and Emma Peel in the TV series The Avengers.