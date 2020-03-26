Gambian Man In Danger Of Dying After Being Struck In Hit-And-Run In Żejtun

A Gambian man is fighting for his life after being struck in a hit-and-run incident this morning in Żejtun

At around 6:45am this morning, police were informed that there was an injured man in Triq tal-Barrani, Żejtun.

It turned out than a van had hit the man before speeding away from the scene of the crime, leaving the injured man on the road. The man, whose age is unknown, was taken to Mater Dei for treatment. He was confirmed to have been seriously injured in the incident.

While police officers searched for the van, a 49-year-old Italian man gave himself up to officers at the Żejtun police station, saying he had hit a person.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli has appointed various experts to assist her into her inquiry into the incident.

