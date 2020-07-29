Fyre Fest Version Two? Malta Labelled By The BBC As ‘2020’s Festival Hotspot’

The four festivals taking place are ‘Rhythm + Waves’, ‘Escape 2 the Island’, ’the BPM Festival, and ‘Mi Casa’; all of which are being heavily advertised online.

An article on the BBC has labelled Malta as ‘2020’s festival hotspot’, with our island hosting four music festivals throughout the next few months.

Only recently, another festival titled ‘BACK.IN THE FUTURE’, which was meant to take place at Gianpula Village in August, was cancelled following reports of low ticket sales.

Nonetheless, the attractive line-ups of some of the oncoming festivals have undoubtedly enticed a good number of British party-goers to pay our country a visit.

The BBC talked to Barnaby, a 21-year old from Bristol who has made plans to attend the ‘Rhythm + Waves’ festival in Malta.

“The line-up seems too good to be true – probably one of the best I’ve seen,” Barnaby said. “But I’ve saved a lot of money this year so let’s hope it pays off.”

“Hopefully it’s not going to be Fyre Festival version two.”

Nicky Spiteri, the man in charge of 365 Entertainment – the company in charge of organising some of the aforementioned festivals – spoke to the BBC to play down COVID-19 related concerns.

“Numero Uno has a capacity of 8,000, but we’re going to have a field addicted to it which can take up to 20,000 people with chill out areas and food areas,” Spiteri said.

“So basically, a capacity of 28,000 for 9,000 ticket holders.”

