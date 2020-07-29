د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Fyre Fest Version Two? Malta Labelled By The BBC As ‘2020’s Festival Hotspot’

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

An article on the BBC has labelled Malta as ‘2020’s festival hotspot’, with our island hosting four music festivals throughout the next few months.

This comes after thousands of concerned Maltese residents signed a petition to ban mass events – following the registering of a cluster of 16 COVID-19 patients linked to a hotel weekend party.

The four festivals taking place are ‘Rhythm + Waves’, ‘Escape 2 the Island’, ’the BPM Festival, and ‘Mi Casa’; all of which are being heavily advertised online.

Only recently, another festival titled ‘BACK.IN THE FUTURE’, which was meant to take place at Gianpula Village in August, was cancelled following reports of low ticket sales.

Nonetheless, the attractive line-ups of some of the oncoming festivals have undoubtedly enticed a good number of British party-goers to pay our country a visit.

The BBC talked to Barnaby, a 21-year old from Bristol who has made plans to attend the ‘Rhythm + Waves’ festival in Malta.

“The line-up seems too good to be true – probably one of the best I’ve seen,” Barnaby said. “But I’ve saved a lot of money this year so let’s hope it pays off.”

“Hopefully it’s not going to be Fyre Festival version two.”

Nicky Spiteri, the man in charge of 365 Entertainment – the company in charge of organising some of the aforementioned festivals – spoke to the BBC to play down COVID-19 related concerns.

“Numero Uno has a capacity of 8,000, but we’re going to have a field addicted to it which can take up to 20,000 people with chill out areas and food areas,” Spiteri said.

“So basically, a capacity of 28,000 for 9,000 ticket holders.”

Are you planning on attending these festivals? Let us know in the comments

READ NEXT: MEP Roberta Metsola Hints At PN Bid As She Lays Out Her Vision For Malta

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK