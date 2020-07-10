FYI, Therese Comidini Cachia Wants Y’all To Know She Really Doesn’t Like Abortion
For the people in the back: Therese Comidini Cachia, the potential next Leader of the Opposition, is not in favour of abortion.
In her first public status since it was revealed that she could be the next leader, and as the country sits on the edge of its collective seat awaiting a proper answer from her, she decided to make her…. stance on abortion clear?
To be fair, some people had used the current PN leadership crisis to bring up abortion as a political bogeyman (I mean, it wouldn’t be Malta if abortion wasn’t forced into a political debate would it?).
However, seeing as the potential future of the Nationalist Party is on the line, it wouldn’t be a bad idea for the population to get a sense of her thoughts on that… but hey, she’s against abortion, ok??