Furniture And Appliance Stores Offer Miriam Pace’s Family Free Items To Rebuild Their Home

Furniture store Distinct Homes and appliance store Forestals have offered the family of the late Miriam Pace all the items they need to rebuild their home, which collapsed due to construction works yesterday. “Our home is the most sacred and special place for many in Malta,” Distinct Homes said. “What happened yesterday and the tragic epilogue that we all witnessed less than 24 hours ago has left many reeling in different emotions, not least each and every one of us at the Distinct Homes team.”

“We know what a home means to many and because of this, we want to do our little bit towards this family that has lost everything in one blow. We would like to gift the Pace family all furniture that they may need once they have a new home.” “It’s our little act of solidarity in the name of families that make up our team towards one of our families in need. We invite the Pace family or someone close to them to get back to us so that we can be of help and support. Our deepest condolences to you and our thoughts and prayers with you all.” Forestals extended a similar offer to the Pace family, this time for free home appliances.