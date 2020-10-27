Fundraiser Launched To Cover Sliema Double Murder Victim’s Family’s Legal Fees

A fundraiser has been launched to cover double murder victim Ivor Maciejowski’s family’s legal and funeral fees.

Ivor Maciejowski and his partner Chris Pandolfino were murdered in their home on 18th August. Police have told the court that they are treating theft as the most likely motive behind the murder.

“During Ivor’s wonderful but sadly short life, he was always a bright light, shining strong, smiling, and full of energy, touching many with his beautiful soul and kindness,” Ivor’s family wrote.

“Ivor’s life was tragically ended far too soon at the age of 30 along with his soul mate Christian, in a terrible, senseless act. They were both murdered in their own home at a time family were visiting on what should have been a happy occasion.”

Three people have been arrested in connection with the double murder – Daniel Muka, Viktor Dragomanski, and Jesper Kristiansen. Muka and Dragomanski have been charged in Maltese courts and have pinned the blame on one another during police interrogations.

Kristiansen is currently facing extradition to Malta from Spain. He fled the country soon after the double murder.

“Ivor’s family have had the unbearable task in repatriating Ivor, organising his funeral and trying to come to terms with their loss – and there is still so much more to do,” the fundraiser reads.

“The funds will also go towards family representation in court in Malta ensuring we have justice for Ivor and justice for all those united in grief but resolute in doing something positive together.”

Ivor’s family is looking to reach a target of £20,000. As of yet, £7,880 have been raised by 66 supporters. The family highlighted that any remaining funds will be donated to a chosen charity.

What do you make of this?