Fundraiser Launched To Buy Assisted Breathing Devices For COVID-19 Patients At Mater Dei

A fundraiser has been launched as part of a nation-wide initiative to purchase breathing assistance devices for COVID-19 patients at Mater Dei.

Launched by Save & Support Trust, the initiative aims to raise funds to buy 45 oxygen concentrators, needed to support Malta’s efforts to treat patients suffering from the virus. The devices assist patients with breathing difficulties and may be used before or after the use of ventilators.

So far, they have gathered enough funds to buy 13 oxygen concentrators. They aim to reach the sum of €35,000 to buy 45 units, to be delivered from a UK supplier in May.

Anything in excess of this will be donated to purchase other equipment for Mater Dei.

If you would like to make a donation for the cause, you can do so here.