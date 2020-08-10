د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

From Mosta To Marsaskala: 11 Localities To Undergo Potential Power Cuts Tomorrow

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Eleven different localities around Malta and Gozo are set to have their electricity disrupted by scheduled maintenance works tomorrow, as stated on the Enemalta website.

The affected localities are as follows:

  • Marsaskala
  • Ħamrun
  • Pieta
  • Ħal-Għaxaq
  • Ħal-Luqa
  • Żejtun
  • Qrendi
  • Mosta
  • Siġġiewi
  • Ħal-Qormi
  • Xewkija
  • Sannat

The majority of these works are set to be completed by noon, bar Marsaskala, Xewkija, and Sannat.

Last week, Enemalta chief executive Jason Vella attributed this surge in power cuts to the increased amount of time spent home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information about the affected areas can be found on the Enemalta website.

Tag a friend who lives in an affected area

READ NEXT: WATCH: Crowds Ignore Minister’s Appeal And Head To Valletta To Watch Fireworks Festival

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK