From Mosta To Marsaskala: 11 Localities To Undergo Potential Power Cuts Tomorrow

Eleven different localities around Malta and Gozo are set to have their electricity disrupted by scheduled maintenance works tomorrow, as stated on the Enemalta website.

The affected localities are as follows:

Marsaskala

Ħamrun

Pieta

Ħal-Għaxaq

Ħal-Luqa

Żejtun

Qrendi

Mosta

Siġġiewi

Ħal-Qormi

Xewkija

Sannat

The majority of these works are set to be completed by noon, bar Marsaskala, Xewkija, and Sannat.

Last week, Enemalta chief executive Jason Vella attributed this surge in power cuts to the increased amount of time spent home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information about the affected areas can be found on the Enemalta website.

