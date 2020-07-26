From Hitler To Koi Fish: Tattoo Artist Covers Up Maltese Man’s Nazi Tattoos At A Super Cheap Price

A Maltese man has managed to separate himself from his nazi past after a tattoo artist offered to cover up his infamous Adolf Hitler ink at a generous price.

Stefan Zahra has been wearing his infamous Adolf Hilter and swastika tattoos ever since he was 18-years-old when he was part of a German Nazi gang, The 777.

Although he has since renounced any affiliation with nazism, his markings have made it difficult for him to separate himself from his troubled past and find a stable job.

As a result, he hasn’t been able to afford to cover his notorious tattoos.