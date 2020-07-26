From Hitler To Koi Fish: Tattoo Artist Covers Up Maltese Man’s Nazi Tattoos At A Super Cheap Price
A Maltese man has managed to separate himself from his nazi past after a tattoo artist offered to cover up his infamous Adolf Hitler ink at a generous price.
Stefan Zahra has been wearing his infamous Adolf Hilter and swastika tattoos ever since he was 18-years-old when he was part of a German Nazi gang, The 777.
Although he has since renounced any affiliation with nazism, his markings have made it difficult for him to separate himself from his troubled past and find a stable job.
As a result, he hasn’t been able to afford to cover his notorious tattoos.
However, the tide appears to be changing for Stefan and, after hearing about his story online, Thomas from Pointblack ink offered to cover up his tattoos at just a fraction of the original price.
“Stefan is a good guy and his image is being misinterpreted,” Thomas told Lovin Malta. “He shouldn’t suffer all of this because of some tattoos.”
Instead of paying somewhere between €500 – €600 for a cover-up, Thomas offered to do the job at a third of the price.
And the end result is amazing.
From Adolf Hitler and swastikas to a traditional Japanese koi fish…
“I did it for him and for the industry because I’ve had enough of people getting discriminated against for tattoos – you cannot judge a book by its cover,” continued Thomas.
Stefan also got the swastika on his knuckle covered up with a black square.
“I feel good. I am very happy with my results,” Stefan told Lovin Malta.
Stefan has turned a new leaf in his life, and with his Nazi past firmly behind him, his prospects of finding a stable job will hopefully increase.