From Flying Fish To Fishy Politics, These Are The Top Stories That Defined Malta’s 2019

If we had to sum up 2019 in one word it would have to be… eventful. The past 12 months have been a rollercoaster of a ride. From flying fish to fishy politics, the last year of the decade was filled with crazy stories on the daily. Every month brought new headlines and every month one, two or three stood out from the crowd.

Looking back, here are the top stories that defined Lovin Malta’s 2019.

Happy New Year!

16. WATCH: Fish Flood The Streets Of Xemxija After Being Washed Ashore By The Storm

15. Thank You For Everything, And Sorry This Took So Long. The Cleanup Begins Today.

14. Muscat Saying Daphne’s Murder Investigation Will End In ‘A Few Hours’ Is Deeply Worrying. Here’s Why.

13. BREAKING: Muscat Met Yorgen Fenech After Knowing He Was Main Suspect In Daphne Murder

12. Matthew Caruana Galizia Reveals Reuters Spent Half A Million To Find Out Yorgen Fenech Owns 17 Black

11. Confirmed: Daphne Murder Suspect Yorgen Fenech Arrested As He Was Trying To Leave Malta By Boat

10. WATCH: Man In Malta Was Told To Go Back To His Country 20 Times… So He Did

9. ‘Shame On You!’ Daughter Of Murdered Woman Calls Out Xarabank For Giving Airtime To Her Mother’s Killer

8. BREAKING: Police Receive Fresh Allegations Linking Keith Schembri To Corruption Scandals

7. EXCLUSIVE: Yorgen Fenech’s Doctor Arrested In Connection With Hospital Admission And Potential Obstruction Of Justice

6. BREAKING: Joseph Muscat Exchanged Regular Text Messages With Man Who Allegedly Killed Daphne Caruana Galizia

5. Exclusive: 17 White, The €20,000 Limited Edition Watch Yorgen Fenech Gifted To Joseph Muscat

4. WATCH: This Singing Maltese Dog Is The Wholesome 2019 Content We Desperately Need

3. EXCLUSIVE: Prime Minister Joseph Muscat Named In Police Statement By Yorgen Fenech

2. Ira Losco Officially Ties The Knot In Beautiful Maltese Wedding

1. Maltese Stripper Humiliated With Eggs At Bachelor Party But Organiser Says She Had Given Full Consent

What was your favourite story of 2019? Let us know in the comments below

